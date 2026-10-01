【Flash | India’s BHEL Opens Tender for 40 Tonnes of Ferromolybdenum】

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited’s Haridwar plant has opened a tender for 40 tonnes of ferromolybdenum. The procurement uses a reverse auction and may be split 60:40 between up to two suppliers. The delivery schedule calls for 25 tonnes within 30 days of the contract start and 15 tonnes within 60 days. Under the price-adjustment formula, 80% of the invoiced price is linked to the Argus 60% Mo ferromolybdenum ex-works India index. The tender also includes a quantity option of up to 25%. No award or transaction price has yet been disclosed.