[SAIL Targets 3 Million mt of Subgrade Iron Ore Sales from 32 Million tonnes Stockpile]
Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) outlined a target of selling approximately 3 million mt of subgrade iron ore fines in FY2026–27 as part of efforts to monetize an accumulated stockpile of around 32 million mt. During the company’s 28 July investor call, Chairman and Managing Director Ashok Panda said approximately 3 million mt had already been offered for auction, with bid prices awaited at the time. Management cited demand for subgrade fines containing around 59–60% iron and Bolani tailings containing approximately 56–58% iron. Logistics remained a constraint, with SAIL seeking better railway rake availability and increased road dispatches to support ore shipments.