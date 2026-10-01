U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Mesabi Metallics plans to build a $15 billion steel mill in southeastern Iowa, comprising two plants that will process DR-grade iron ore pellets from the company's Minnesota mine into steel via electric arc furnaces. The Iowa investment is part of an $18 billion combined plan that also includes nearly $3 billion to complete Mesabi's iron ore mine and pellet plant near Nashwauk, Minnesota. The Iowa complex is expected to have an initial capacity of about 7.5 million metric tons annually, with potential expansion to 10 million metric tons, and is targeted to begin production in 2030, creating roughly 1,700-2,000 permanent jobs and up to 6,000 construction jobs. Mesabi Metallics, backed by Essar Group, says the project completes a fully integrated American steel supply chain "from mine to mill."