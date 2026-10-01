[SMM Steel] Indian HRC Export Prices Hold Steady; Domestic Sentiment Supported by Costs
[India Export] Indian HRC export prices remained unchanged at 660USD/tonne FOB India for Europe and 730-750USD/tonne CFR North Europe, while Vietnam-bound HRC held at 567.5USD/tonne CFR. Last-heard European deals were at 720–730USD/tonne CFR, with subsequent offers at 740–750USD/tonne CFR yet to be confirmed in fresh transactions. European buying remained cautious, with distributors holding sufficient inventories and limiting restocking, even as higher costs and supply constraints supported mills’ price expectations. Chinese HRC offers were last heard at 580USD/tonne CFR India, while Indian billet exports were assessed unchanged at 467.5USD/tonne FOB India. Domestically, Mumbai HRC remained at approximately 656USD/tonne (63,000INR/tonne) EXW, excluding GST. Higher coking-coal costs continued to support domestic mill sentiment, while market participants cited expectations of stronger post-monsoon infrastructure and automotive demand.