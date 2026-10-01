[Indonesia] Wire rod prices currently stand at 505 USD/metric ton. With the start of the holiday season in China—which is considered one of the main drivers of prices in the Southeast Asian region—market activity is also expected to slow down. On the competitive front, the market may be awaiting price updates from mills in Vietnam, as they typically update their prices monthly. However, in the domestic market, fundamentals are still considered sluggish. El Niño conditions affecting IMIP are also ongoing, and this may hamper production. However, since mills have already scheduled shipments through January 2027, this should not yet be an issue for the market.