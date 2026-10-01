The Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) has officially released the Nickel Mineral Reference Price (HMA) for the first half of October 2026. The HMA for the first half of October is as follows: the nickel price is USD 16,322.67 per ton (compared to the second half of September 2026, USD 16,698.00/ton), a decrease of USD 375.33 equivalent 2.25%; the HMA of cobalt is USD 41,047.33 per ton; the HMA of iron ore is USD 1.45 /ton; and the HMA of chrome ore price is 6.37 USD/ton.

· Ni 1.2%: USD 23.19 /wmt【↓ $1.70】

· Ni 1.3%: USD 46.07/wmt 【↓ $3.13】

· Ni 1.4%: USD 51.66/wmt 【↓ $2.17】

· Ni 1.5%: USD 56.22/wmt 【↓ $2.28】

· Ni 1.6%: USD 61.00/wmt 【↓ $2.39】