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【SMM Flash News】Indonesia's HMA Nickel Further Decreased in First Period of October

Published: Oct 01, 2026 14:39 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

The Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) has officially released the Nickel Mineral Reference Price (HMA) for the first half of October 2026. The HMA for the first half of October is as follows: the nickel price is USD 16,322.67 per ton (compared to the second half of September 2026, USD 16,698.00/ton), a decrease of USD 375.33 equivalent 2.25%; the HMA of cobalt is USD 41,047.33 per ton; the HMA of iron ore is USD 1.45 /ton; and the HMA of chrome ore price is 6.37 USD/ton.

· Ni 1.2%: USD 23.19 /wmt【↓ $1.70】

· Ni 1.3%: USD 46.07/wmt 【↓ $3.13】

· Ni 1.4%: USD 51.66/wmt 【↓ $2.17】

· Ni 1.5%: USD 56.22/wmt 【↓ $2.28】

· Ni 1.6%: USD 61.00/wmt 【↓ $2.39】

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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