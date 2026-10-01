Ørsted has started construction of the 200 MW Blackwater Solar project in Roosevelt County, its first project in New Mexico. The development is backed by a long-term PPA supporting growing industrial electricity demand, will use US-made First Solar modules and is scheduled to begin commercial operations in late 2027. Annual generation is expected to match the consumption of more than 56,000 homes, while the project should contribute nearly USD 18 million in local property-tax revenue over its operating life, illustrating continued demand for domestically supplied, contracted solar capacity tied to industrial load growth.