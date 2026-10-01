The European Commission’s latest de minimis assessment shows that the current annual mass-based threshold of 50 tonnes would exempt about 0.87% of embedded emissions based on data from 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026, remaining below the statutory 1% ceiling. The result does not indicate an automatic tightening under the 1% test at this stage, although the Commission must still amend the threshold by delegated act if the calculated value differs from the applicable threshold by more than 15 tonnes. The first CBAM declaration and certificate surrender for 2026 imports will be due on 30 September 2027; this implementation update does not conclude the separate negotiations on downstream product expansion or confirm the final inclusion of photovoltaic products.