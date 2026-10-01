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[SMM PV Flash] India Approves GEC-III with 135 GW of Renewable Evacuation and 50 GWh of Storage

Published: Oct 01, 2026 13:35 (GMT+8)
India’s cabinet has approved Green Energy Corridor Phase III, which will reinforce intra-state transmission systems to evacuate up to 135 GW of renewable capacity and deploy 50 GWh of battery storage at generation sites or other strategic grid locations. The programme carries a total outlay of approximately INR 1.864 trillion, including INR 1.364 trillion for transmission and INR 500 billion for BESS, with INR 540.82 billion of central financial support, and is targeted for completion by FY2032-33. The storage component is intended to address intermittency, congestion, peak-hour curtailment and non-solar-hour demand, while greenfield transmission projects will generally be awarded through competitive bidding under a build-own-operate-maintain model.

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