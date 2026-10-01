On October 1, the South Korean government announced measures to accelerate approvals for Hyundai Motor’s approximately KRW 4 trillion project to convert existing Ulsan facilities into EV-focused factories.

The project covers Ulsan Plant 1 and Line 2 of Plant 4. Environmental, traffic and disaster impact assessments will proceed alongside permitting, supported by a dedicated project manager. The government aims to shorten administrative procedures from more than three years to within one year. The measure supports an existing corporate investment rather than providing a new government subsidy.