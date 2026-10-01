Türkiye and other members of the Global Forum on Steel Excess Capacity (GFSEC) have adopted an action framework to combat global overcapacity, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said. In a statement on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Bolat said members adopted the Comprehensive Framework for Joint Action and a ministerial statement at a meeting held on the sidelines of the G20 trade ministers' gathering in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The forum assessed ways to stop excess steel capacity from increasingly harming international steel trade, and to coordinate members' investment, production and foreign trade policies. Participating countries agreed to continue their efforts to tackle the problem, Bolat added. The two-day meeting, hosted by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, runs from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 and takes place as geopolitical tensions, mounting uncertainty and the risk of economic fragmentation weigh on global trade. Bolat said Türkiye is sharing its approaches on preventing food from being used as an instrument of political and economic pressure, addressing structural overcapacity, the most-favoured-nation principle and eliminating forced labour from global supply chains, and will keep diversifying trade ties and defending its interests internationally.