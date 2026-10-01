[India targets 600 million tonnes steelmaking capacity by 2047 under new policy]

India's steel secretary Sandeep Poundrik said the new policy targets 600 million tonnes of steelmaking capacity by 2047 and will be published soon. A draft seen by Reuters puts capacity at 220 million tonnes in fiscal 2026 and targets emission intensity of 1.54 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of crude steel by 2047, from 2.54 tonnes now. Iron ore demand is seen at 772 million tonnes, with high-grade reserves sought overseas, while coking coal demand reaches 214 million tonnes via diversified sourcing. Poundrik flagged raw material supply and exports as key challenges amid rising trade barriers. India was a net importer of 3.5 million tonnes of finished steel in April-August, up 29.5% y-o-y, with China supplying 31.8%. Prices are set to rise as post-monsoon infrastructure and auto demand recover.