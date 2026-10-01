Firmer spot and lower freight narrow imported iron ore losses [SMM Iron Ore]

The average imported iron ore margin narrowed from -6.12 yuan/mt to -2.45 yuan/mt this period, helped by a modest recovery in spot prices, a stronger yuan and lower freight rates.

As of 30 September, SMM data showed the blast furnace operating rate across 242 mills at 88.57%, down 0.19 percentage point week on week, and the capacity utilisation rate at 88.15%, down 0.18 percentage point. Average daily hot metal output at sample mills fell 6,100 mt to 2.3882 million mt. On supply, arrivals are expected to rise this week, keeping inventories high and the market comfortable.

Fundamentals offer little visible support for prices. With the Chinese market heading into an eight-day National Day holiday and liquidity likely to thin, iron ore prices are likely to stay soft within a range in the near term, and imported margins are likely to remain slightly negative.