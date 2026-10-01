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Firmer spot and lower freight narrow imported iron ore losses [SMM Iron Ore]

Published: Oct 01, 2026 10:27 (GMT+8)

The average imported iron ore margin narrowed from -6.12 yuan/mt to -2.45 yuan/mt this period, helped by a modest recovery in spot prices, a stronger yuan and lower freight rates.

As of 30 September, SMM data showed the blast furnace operating rate across 242 mills at 88.57%, down 0.19 percentage point week on week, and the capacity utilisation rate at 88.15%, down 0.18 percentage point. Average daily hot metal output at sample mills fell 6,100 mt to 2.3882 million mt. On supply, arrivals are expected to rise this week, keeping inventories high and the market comfortable.

Fundamentals offer little visible support for prices. With the Chinese market heading into an eight-day National Day holiday and liquidity likely to thin, iron ore prices are likely to stay soft within a range in the near term, and imported margins are likely to remain slightly negative.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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