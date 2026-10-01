[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] Taiwan (PoC)'s Walsin Lihwa holds October 304 wire rod, lifts copper and moly grades
Walsin Lihwa of Taiwan (PoC) has announced October prices, keeping 304 wire rod flat along with 200- and 400-series grades. It raised copper-bearing and free-cutting 304, with a larger increase for molybdenum-bearing 316. The company said local stainless scrap prices rose markedly month-on-month, lifting production costs, while AI infrastructure build-out, through demand for liquid cooling and transmission components, is keeping copper and molybdenum prices elevated. After a sizeable benchmark increase in September, Walsin held the base price this month to protect downstream export competitiveness and passed through costs only on alloy-specific grades. That contrasts with Yusco and Tang Eng, which kept raising flat-product prices; on the wire rod side the mill is weighing cost pass-through against what downstream users can absorb. Points to watch are whether local scrap prices keep climbing and whether the benchmark resumes rising in November.