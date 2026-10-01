[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] EU opens targeted consultation on first quarter of new steel import quota regime

The European Commission's Directorate-General for Trade and Economic Security opened a targeted consultation on 28th September to assess the first quarter of the new steel tariff rate quota regime under Regulation (EU) 2026/1384. The deadline is 23:59 CEST on 11th October. The consultation is aimed at upstream producers, downstream users, business associations, third-country governments and exporters. The questionnaire covers supply shortages, price developments, sourcing countries and the availability of specific grades, and respondents may file separately for each product category in Annex 1 of the Regulation. At roughly two weeks, the window is far shorter than the earlier consultations on melt-and-pour evidence and product scope; the product scope consultation closed on 30th September. Since the regime took effect in July, quotas have been sharply reduced and out-of-quota imports face a steep tariff. This consultation is the main channel for processors and traders to put the resulting supply tightness and price increases on the Commission's monitoring record ahead of future quota decisions. Stainless flat and long products are both within scope, so importers and users have until the deadline to respond by product category.