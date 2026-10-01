logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] Taiwan (PoC)'s Walsin Lihwa holds October 304 wire rod, lifts copper and moly grades

Published: Oct 01, 2026 10:21 (GMT+8)
Walsin Lihwa of Taiwan (PoC) has announced October prices, keeping 304 wire rod flat along with 200- and 400-series grades. It raised copper-bearing and free-cutting 304, with a larger increase for molybdenum-bearing 316. The company said local stainless scrap prices rose markedly month-on-month, lifting production costs, while AI infrastructure build-out, through demand for liquid cooling and transmission components, is keeping copper and molybdenum prices elevated. After a sizeable benchmark increase in September, Walsin held the base price this month to protect downstream export competitiveness and passed through costs only on alloy-specific grades. That contrasts with Yusco and Tang Eng, which kept raising flat-product prices; on the wire rod side the mill is weighing cost pass-through against what downstream users can absorb. Points to watch are whether local scrap prices keep climbing and whether the benchmark resumes rising in November.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
【SMM Nickel Flash】Indonesia NPI Loses Access to European Market Amid Carbon Footprint Rules
1 hour ago
【SMM Nickel Flash】Indonesia NPI Loses Access to European Market Amid Carbon Footprint Rules
Read More
【SMM Nickel Flash】Indonesia NPI Loses Access to European Market Amid Carbon Footprint Rules
【SMM Nickel Flash】Indonesia NPI Loses Access to European Market Amid Carbon Footprint Rules
Indonesia's nickel pig iron (NPI) has lost access to the European market as the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) enters its definitive phase in 2026, according to Eramet. Indonesian NPI production relies heavily on coal-fired captive power, resulting in relatively high carbon emissions and weakening its competitiveness in Europe as carbon costs rise. Eramet noted that tightening European carbon rules are widening the cost disadvantage for high-carbon materials, making carbon intensity an increasingly important factor for nickel and stainless steel raw materials. Indonesia's NPI exporters may therefore face greater pressure to redirect sales to other markets or reduce emissions through cleaner energy sources.
1 hour ago
[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] India stainless bright bar export offers ease as European buyers stay cautious
1 hour ago
[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] India stainless bright bar export offers ease as European buyers stay cautious
Read More
[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] India stainless bright bar export offers ease as European buyers stay cautious
[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] India stainless bright bar export offers ease as European buyers stay cautious
Indian stainless bright bar export prices edged lower in the week ended 29th September, with both 304 and 316 slipping amid thin trading. European buyers held back on fresh bookings because of uncertainty over CBAM implementation and the EU quota regime, demand in other key markets such as the UAE stayed soft, and elevated freight rates further weighed on exports. The domestic market held up better: 304 bright bar prices were flat and 316 eased slightly, with tight scrap supply and high alloy costs underpinning seller offers. Export prices are expected to stay broadly stable in the near term. Enquiries may pick up as overseas buyers return from holidays, but freight costs and EU trade-policy uncertainty are likely to cap new orders, while raw material costs limit the downside.
1 hour ago
[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] EU opens targeted consultation on first quarter of new steel import quota regime
2 hours ago
[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] EU opens targeted consultation on first quarter of new steel import quota regime
Read More
[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] EU opens targeted consultation on first quarter of new steel import quota regime
[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] EU opens targeted consultation on first quarter of new steel import quota regime
The European Commission's Directorate-General for Trade and Economic Security opened a targeted consultation on 28th September to assess the first quarter of the new steel tariff rate quota regime under Regulation (EU) 2026/1384. The deadline is 23:59 CEST on 11th October. The consultation is aimed at upstream producers, downstream users, business associations, third-country governments and exporters. The questionnaire covers supply shortages, price developments, sourcing countries and the availability of specific grades, and respondents may file separately for each product category in Annex 1 of the Regulation. At roughly two weeks, the window is far shorter than the earlier consultations on melt-and-pour evidence and product scope; the product scope consultation closed on 30th September. Since the regime took effect in July, quotas have been sharply reduced and out-of-quota imports face a steep tariff. This consultation is the main channel for processors and traders to put the resulting supply tightness and price increases on the Commission's monitoring record ahead of future quota decisions. Stainless flat and long products are both within scope, so importers and users have until the deadline to respond by product category.
2 hours ago
Related News
news
【SMM Nickel Flash】Indonesia NPI Loses Access to European Market Amid Carbon Footprint Rules
Oct 01, 2026 10:29 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] India stainless bright bar export offers ease as European buyers stay cautious
Oct 01, 2026 10:24 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] EU opens targeted consultation on first quarter of new steel import quota regime
Oct 01, 2026 10:19 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] Indian recyclers seek government help as EU moves to curb metal scrap exports to India
Oct 01, 2026 10:13 (GMT+8)
Walsin Lihwa of Taiwan (PoC) has announced October prices, keeping 304 - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)