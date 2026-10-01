The European Commission has proposed excluding India from the list of countries eligible to receive EU metal waste under the new Waste Shipment Regulation (WSR), citing concerns over persistent and toxic heavy metals. The Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI) has asked the government to intervene, calling the move resource protectionism. It has also urged New Delhi to seek zero-duty scrap imports under the proposed India-EU free trade agreement. India's commerce ministry said it remains engaged with Brussels on the issue. MRAI plans to consult stakeholders and file a formal submission on 15th October. One proposal is a separate HS code for processed secondary raw materials meeting end-of-waste criteria, distinguishing them from ordinary waste and keeping high-grade scrap flowing to India. The WSR takes effect in May 2027, with the first list of approved destination countries expected by year-end; the draft is not yet final.

The EU supplies roughly a tenth of India's ferrous and stainless scrap imports, so the aggregate impact is limited, though Indian mills reliant on European material may need to source elsewhere. For Europe, keeping scrap within the bloc helps domestic mills secure feedstock. The key point to watch is whether India remains excluded when the first list is published at year-end.