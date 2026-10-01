UAE-based Green Metals Industries (GMI) plans an integrated steel and pipe complex at Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD). The project will combine melting, casting, rolling and pipe and tube production, with million-tonne-scale steelmaking capacity. The product range covers carbon, stainless and alloy steels and targets specialty grades the UAE currently imports. Shareholders have committed to a second phase, long-lead equipment is already contracted, and phased commissioning is expected from 2028. The plant will run induction and electric arc furnaces with secondary refining, using a flexible charge of scrap, DRI and HBI, with domestic metallics prioritised. GMI expects the UAE to start importing scrap from early 2027 as local demand absorbs available supply. The stainless share of output has not been disclosed, and with start-up not due until 2028, the impact on regional stainless supply is a medium-term question. The nearer-term point to watch is how scrap flows across the Middle East and South Asia shift as the UAE becomes a scrap importer.