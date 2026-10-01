The European Commission has initiated an expiry review of anti-subsidy measures on cold-rolled stainless steel sheets and coils from India and Indonesia. The review will assess whether letting the measures lapse would likely lead to continued or renewed subsidisation and injury to EU producers. It covers the period from 1st July 2025 to 30th June 2026 and is due to conclude within 12 months. The Commission recently opened a parallel expiry review of anti-dumping duties on the same products, and has also launched separate interim reviews of both the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on Indian material. Current duties remain in force while the reviews run. Together with the EU's new steel import quota regime, this means trade barriers facing Indonesian and Indian cold-rolled exports to Europe are unlikely to ease in the near term. Indian rates may still change as a result of the interim reviews.