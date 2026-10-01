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Panama Panel Backs Conditional Cobre Panamá Restart to Fund Eventual Closure

Published: Oct 01, 2026 09:46 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
A Panamanian ministerial commission has recommended opening formal negotiations with First Quantum Minerals over a potential restart of Cobre Panamá. Under the proposal, the mine could resume operations without expanding its footprint, with operating revenue funding rehabilitation, long-term monitoring and an eventual orderly closure at no cost to the state. Any agreement would require all pending international arbitration claims to be terminated and could not be extended. The report did not specify the scale or duration of a restart. Cobre Panamá previously accounted for around 1% of global copper production. Until an agreement and timetable are confirmed, the near-term impact on copper concentrate supply remains limited.

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