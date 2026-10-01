【Flash | US July Molybdenum Shipments Outpace Production as Output Rises YoY】
USGS reported US molybdenum concentrate production of 3,390 tonnes of contained molybdenum in July 2026, down 2.6% MoM but up 6.3% YoY. Jan–Jul output totaled 24,330 tonnes, up about 4.2% based on monthly data. July shipments reached 3,730 tonnes, up 4.8% MoM and 17.7% YoY, while YTD shipments rose about 5.7% to 24,600 tonnes. Shipments exceeded monthly output by about 340 tonnes. USGS notes that shipments include domestic sales, exports and transfers to company plants, while some producer data are monthly estimates derived from quarterly or annual disclosures.