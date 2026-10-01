Huayou Cobalt Repurchases Over 15.08M Shares Through End of September, Paying CNY 551M
【Huayou Cobalt Discloses Share Buyback Progress Through End of September】Huayou Cobalt disclosed an update on its share repurchase program, which was approved by the board on July 20, 2026, with the purpose of maintaining company value and shareholder interests. The planned repurchase amount ranges from CNY 600 million to CNY 1 billion, with an implementation period from July 20 to October 19, 2026. As of end-September, the company had cumulatively repurchased 15.08303 million shares, representing 0.80% of total share capital, with cumulative payments of CNY 551 million at a price range of CNY 34.03 to CNY 39.95 per share. In September alone, 13.1125 million shares were repurchased via centralized bidding for CNY 474 million, with a monthly high of CNY 38.25 and low of CNY 34.03 per share.