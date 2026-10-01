Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab S12 Series, Ultra Packs 11,600mAh Battery, Sales from Oct 7

【Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab S12 Series, Available in Select Markets from Early October】Samsung Electronics unveiled the Galaxy Tab S12 series on September 30, comprising the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and the 12.6-inch Galaxy Tab S12+. Both models are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 platform and feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with resolutions of 2960×1848 and 2800×1752 respectively, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1,600-nit peak brightness. Battery capacities are 11,600mAh and 10,600mAh respectively, with a 45W charger delivering a full charge in approximately 95 minutes and official rated battery life of up to 23 and 21 hours per charge. The Ultra model measures 5.1mm thin, the slimmest in the series to date. The new lineup will go on sale in select markets from October 7 in grey and silver colorways; pricing was not disclosed in the official press release.