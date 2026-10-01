logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Huayou Cobalt Repurchases Over 15.08M Shares Through End of September, Paying CNY 551M

Published: Oct 01, 2026 09:15 (GMT+8)
【Huayou Cobalt Discloses Share Buyback Progress Through End of September】Huayou Cobalt disclosed an update on its share repurchase program, which was approved by the board on July 20, 2026, with the purpose of maintaining company value and shareholder interests. The planned repurchase amount ranges from CNY 600 million to CNY 1 billion, with an implementation period from July 20 to October 19, 2026. As of end-September, the company had cumulatively repurchased 15.08303 million shares, representing 0.80% of total share capital, with cumulative payments of CNY 551 million at a price range of CNY 34.03 to CNY 39.95 per share. In September alone, 13.1125 million shares were repurchased via centralized bidding for CNY 474 million, with a monthly high of CNY 38.25 and low of CNY 34.03 per share.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab S12 Series, Ultra Packs 11,600mAh Battery, Sales from Oct 7
2 hours ago
Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab S12 Series, Ultra Packs 11,600mAh Battery, Sales from Oct 7
Read More
Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab S12 Series, Ultra Packs 11,600mAh Battery, Sales from Oct 7
Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab S12 Series, Ultra Packs 11,600mAh Battery, Sales from Oct 7
【Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab S12 Series, Available in Select Markets from Early October】Samsung Electronics unveiled the Galaxy Tab S12 series on September 30, comprising the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and the 12.6-inch Galaxy Tab S12+. Both models are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 platform and feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with resolutions of 2960×1848 and 2800×1752 respectively, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1,600-nit peak brightness. Battery capacities are 11,600mAh and 10,600mAh respectively, with a 45W charger delivering a full charge in approximately 95 minutes and official rated battery life of up to 23 and 21 hours per charge. The Ultra model measures 5.1mm thin, the slimmest in the series to date. The new lineup will go on sale in select markets from October 7 in grey and silver colorways; pricing was not disclosed in the official press release.
2 hours ago
Liontown Makes Final Investment Decision on Kathleen Valley Lithium Mine Expansion
3 hours ago
Liontown Makes Final Investment Decision on Kathleen Valley Lithium Mine Expansion
Read More
Liontown Makes Final Investment Decision on Kathleen Valley Lithium Mine Expansion
Liontown Makes Final Investment Decision on Kathleen Valley Lithium Mine Expansion
【Liontown Makes Final Investment Decision on Kathleen Valley Lithium Mine Expansion, Approves AUD 389M Capex】Australian lithium miner Liontown Resources announced it has made a final investment decision on the expansion of its Kathleen Valley lithium mine in Western Australia, approving capital expenditure of AUD 389 million. The project will increase ore processing capacity from approximately 2.8 million tonnes per year to 4.2 million tonnes per year, with spodumene concentrate production averaging approximately 780,000 dry metric tonnes per year over the five years from FY2030, peaking at over 800,000 dry metric tonnes in FY2034. The expansion is expected to be completed by mid-FY2029, with initial incremental output in FY2028 and a mine life of over 20 years. The company targets unit operating costs of AUD 840–920 per dry metric tonne, with an undiscounted payback period of approximately 2.5 years post-construction.
3 hours ago
[MOFCOM: 2027 Auto and Motorcycle Export License Applications]
15 hours ago
[MOFCOM: 2027 Auto and Motorcycle Export License Applications]
Read More
[MOFCOM: 2027 Auto and Motorcycle Export License Applications]
[MOFCOM: 2027 Auto and Motorcycle Export License Applications]
On September 30, the General Office of the Ministry of Commerce issued a notice on the application work for 2027 automobile and motorcycle export licenses. For the 2027 application year, the relevant work will be conducted online. Production enterprises can log in to the enterprise portal of the Ministry of Commerce’s unified business management platform, fill out the application form in the “Automobile and Motorcycle Export License Application” module, upload supporting documents, and submit them to the local competent commerce authority for review. The online application system for 2027 will open on September 30, 2026.
15 hours ago
Related News
news
Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab S12 Series, Ultra Packs 11,600mAh Battery, Sales from Oct 7
Oct 01, 2026 09:27 (GMT+8)
news
Liontown Makes Final Investment Decision on Kathleen Valley Lithium Mine Expansion
Oct 01, 2026 09:10 (GMT+8)
news
[MOFCOM: 2027 Auto and Motorcycle Export License Applications]
Sep 30, 2026 21:17 (GMT+8)
news
[CAAM: Will Support Government Response to EU Unilateral Trade Tools]
Sep 30, 2026 21:13 (GMT+8)