Atico Mining has entered into a US$111.4 million financing package with Trafigura to support the construction and development of its La Plata copper-gold project in Ecuador.​

The package comprises a US$95 million secured project finance facility and a US$16.4 million secured convertible debenture. Under the project finance agreement, Trafigura will make up to US$95 million available for construction and development of La Plata following satisfaction of customary conditions precedent.​

Drawdowns under the project finance facility will be available for approximately 2.5 years following the earlier of the start of construction or March 31, 2027. The facility will mature seven years thereafter and will carry interest at Adjusted Term SOFR plus 7.5% per year.​

Atico also entered into a subscription agreement for a US$16.4 million convertible debenture with an affiliate of Trafigura. The company expects to receive US$16 million in proceeds from the debenture, part of which will be used to repay existing debt, while the remainder will support pre-construction activities at La Plata and general corporate purposes.​

The financing transactions remain subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. Atico expects the private placement and related debt-settlement transaction to close around October 13, 2026, with the first advance under the project finance facility expected thereafter.​

La Plata is a high-grade volcanogenic massive sulphide project in Ecuador containing copper, gold and other metals. Atico currently classifies the project as being at the pre-development stage and plans to use the financing package to advance it toward construction.​

The US$111.4 million financing package represents a significant funding milestone for La Plata and strengthens Atico’s ability to move the project from pre-development toward construction. The US$95 million project finance facility is particularly important because it is directly linked to development of the mine, while the convertible debenture provides additional flexibility for pre-construction work and balance-sheet management. Attention will now turn to satisfaction of the closing conditions, initial drawdown of the project finance facility and the timing of construction activities.