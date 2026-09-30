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Rio Tuba Remains a Key Nickel Ore Supplier in Palawan

Published: Sep 30, 2026 19:51 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

Background

Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation operates one of the major nickel mining projects in Palawan, Philippines, producing both limonite and saprolite ore. The operation is also an important source of feedstock for downstream processing facilities in the area, including the Coral Bay HPAL plant.

Why It Matters

Rio Tuba is an important component of Palawan's nickel ore supply chain because its production serves both the domestic processing industry and the broader seaborne nickel ore market.

The mine's ability to supply both limonite and saprolite also gives it relevance amid changing demand from HPAL and RKEF operations.

Nickel-Specific Details

Rio Tuba produces limonite for HPAL feedstock as well as higher-grade saprolite ore. Its proximity to Coral Bay provides an integrated supply chain for limonite, while saprolite can be supplied to other downstream consumers depending on market conditions.

Palawan has remained an important source of Philippine nickel ore shipments, particularly as weather-related operating disruptions and seasonal constraints affect supply from other mining regions.

Key Issues to Monitor

  • Mining and shipment activity in Palawan during the late rainy season.
  • Limonite demand from HPAL plants, particularly Coral Bay.
  • Saprolite availability for RKEF and other ferronickel/NPI consumers.
  • Ore shipments to Indonesia and China as Indonesian domestic ore availability remains constrained by RKAB.
  • Weather conditions and logistics, including mine-road, stockpile and barge-loading conditions.

Potential Market/Pricing Impact

Continued production from Rio Tuba could provide a relatively stable source of Philippine nickel ore, particularly for limonite consumers.

However, any disruption to mining or shipment operations in Palawan could tighten nearby ore availability. This would be more significant for individual grades or shipment windows than for the overall Philippine market, given the presence of other producing regions.

For the wider regional market, continued Philippine ore exports remain relevant as Indonesian smelters seek alternative feedstock amid constraints on domestic nickel ore supply.

SMM View

Rio Tuba remains an important individual mine to monitor in the Philippine nickel ore market because of its dual limonite and saprolite production and connection with downstream HPAL processing.

In the near term, shipment performance, weather conditions and demand from HPAL consumers will be the key factors determining its influence on Philippine nickel ore availability and pricing.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
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