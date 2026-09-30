Selkirk Copper Mines has reported additional high-grade drill results from its ongoing Phase 2 programme at the Minto copper-gold-silver project in Yukon, Canada, including one of the highest-grade intersections recorded at the property.​

Step-out drilling at Minto North returned 9.27% copper, 7.43 g/t gold and 54.9 g/t silver, equivalent to 15.11% copper-equivalent, over 5.4 metres in drill hole 26SCM209. The same hole also intersected a separate 9.0-metre interval grading 0.97% copper, 2.58 g/t gold and 8.4 g/t silver, equivalent to 3.11% CuEq.​

Selkirk said the 5.4-metre interval ranks within the 99th percentile of more than 4,300 significant historical drill intercepts at Minto. Individual one-metre samples within the interval returned peak grades of up to 17.5% copper, 15.9 g/t gold and 81.9 g/t silver.​

The company also reported additional mineralisation from Area 118, Minto Main and Copper Keel. At Area 118, infill drilling intersected 2.54% copper, 1.25 g/t gold and 10.7 g/t silver over 3 metres, while another hole returned 1.61% copper, 0.59 g/t gold and 8.3 g/t silver over 6.9 metres.​

Selkirk's Phase 2 programme had originally targeted 50,000 metres of drilling. As of September 28, the company had completed 52,485 metres in 224 drill holes, equivalent to 105% of the planned meterage. Drilling is expected to continue until mid-October, with the remaining work focused on geotechnical data collection, water-monitoring wells and exploration of newly identified geophysical targets.​

The latest Minto North results further demonstrate the presence of high-grade copper-gold-silver mineralisation within areas relevant to Selkirk's planned restart strategy. The 5.4-metre interval is particularly notable because it ranks among the highest-grade intersections historically drilled at Minto. However, these are exploration results rather than additions to the current Mineral Resource Estimate. Attention will therefore remain on how the Phase 2 drilling is incorporated into future resource modelling and feasibility-level mine planning for the proposed restart of the Minto operation.