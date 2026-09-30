Silicon‑manganese futures: August rally gives way to September decline; market turns cautious after high‑level pullback.

The silicon‑manganese main contract staged a rally‑then‑pullback performance across August‑September. August saw an overall oscillating uptrend, followed by a sharp pullback in September, marking a notable shift in market sentiment and position‑holding structure.

In terms of monthly price movement, silicon‑manganese trended higher amid oscillations in August. Opening at 5,648 RMB/ton at the start of the month, prices climbed steadily and accelerated into a rally in late August, closing at 6,090 RMB/ton by month‑end. The overall price center kept moving upward on solid bullish momentum, reflecting broadly optimistic market expectations.

Market dynamics took a turn in September. Early September inherited the bullish momentum from late August, with the contract opening at 6,050 RMB/ton and hitting the monthly peak of 6,242 RMB/ton on September 4. Bullish sentiment faded rapidly after the high, triggering sustained corrections. Prices drifted lower mid‑month to a near‑low of 5,760 RMB/ton, before consolidating in a narrow band around 5,800 RMB/ton toward month‑end. September thus formed an inverted‑V pattern: a rally in early month followed by oscillating declines in mid‑to‑late month. The prior rally underwent correction, with the overall price center substantially lower than late‑August levels.

From the perspective of price volatility, August featured moderate upward movement with well‑contained intraday swings. The market trended upward with limited pullbacks. By contrast, volatility expanded markedly in September. A sharp correction unfolded shortly after the early‑month peak: within just a few trading sessions, prices fell from above 6,200 RMB/ton to near 5,800 RMB/ton. The steep drop underscored heightened market divergence. Profit‑taking among long positions and weaker‑than‑expected downstream physical demand drove the sharp downturn. The downward pace moderated in late September, as prices settled into low‑range consolidation with subdued volatility.

Regarding open interest and trading volume: amid August’s price rally, trading activity stayed robust. Open interest hovered within 440,000‑490,000 lots. Inflows of capital fueled the uptrend alongside high trading volumes, signaling strong participation from bullish players.

Noticeable shifts occurred in volume and open interest in September. Starting the month at 410,000 lots, open interest kept declining amid price corrections, falling all the way to 195,000 lots at month‑end — nearly halved. This pointed to mass exits of trend‑following capital. Trading volume also contracted. Volume briefly spiked near the early‑month price peak, before gradually tapering off as prices weakened and market speculative fervor cooled. The sharp drop in open interest indicated both longs and shorts opted to cut exposures. Lack of fresh capital inflow left the market without a clear directional bias.

To sum up: August delivered a trending bull market driven by capital inflows and steady price gains. September brought a market reversal as prior bullish catalysts priced in. Prices surged then slumped amid amplified volatility and contracting volume and open interest. In late September, silicon‑manganese sought support near the 5,800 RMB/ton mark amid widespread capital caution. Future price direction will hinge on physical‑sector operating rates and shifts in downstream demand.