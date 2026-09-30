The New South Wales Independent Planning Commission has approved the mine-life extension of Hunter Valley Operations (HVO), jointly owned by Yancoal and Glencore, allowing the operation to continue until 2045, subject to federal environmental approval expected by December 2026. The revised plan allows around 429 million tonnes of additional coal extraction.

HVO produces mainly thermal coal and semi-soft metallurgical coal. HVO North was previously due to cease operations in 2026, while HVO South was approved to operate until 2030.