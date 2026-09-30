Hubei Xinyue Aluminum Expands Production, Aims for 300,000 Tonnes Annually by Mid-October
Hubei Xinyue Aluminum Technology Co., Ltd., located in the Tianmen Green Circular Industrial Park, is an enterprise focusing on standardized and large-scale production of aluminum sheet products and targeted market sales, with products covering fields such as transportation and mold processing. At present, part of the company's production lines have been officially put into operation, and full-line commissioning is expected in mid-October. By then, the company will produce 300,000 tonnes of aluminum sheet annually, with an annual output value expected to reach RMB 7 billion.