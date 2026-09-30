Southeast Asian 6063 Aluminium Billet Processing Fees Diverge in September【SMM Analysis】

Cambodian homogenised billet processing fees remained at USD 275–325/tonne in all four assessments, while Malaysian homogenised billet fees held at USD 250–275/tonne. Both markets were stable throughout the month, in clear contrast to the decline in Thailand and the increase in Vietnam.

Thai homogenised billet processing fees moved from USD 210–250/tonne on 4 September to USD 200–240/tonne on 25 September. Non-homogenised billet fees declined from USD 170–210/tonne to USD 160–200/tonne. Both adjustments occurred in the 25 September assessment. Their September assessment means were down 1.09% and 1.32%, respectively, from August.

Vietnamese non-homogenised billet processing fees remained at USD 175–220/tonne in the first three assessments before rising to USD 200–250/tonne on 25 September. This was the only increase among the six monitored price points. The September assessment mean rose by 1.55% from August, with the increase concentrated at month-end.

Southeast Asian 6063 aluminium billet processing fees diverged in September. SMM's weekly assessments showed that, by 25 September, Thai EXW processing fees for both homogenised and non-homogenised billet had fallen by USD 10/tonne from the month's first assessment. Vietnamese non-homogenised billet fees rose by USD 27.5/tonne, while Cambodian and Malaysian homogenised billet fees and CIF Thailand non-homogenised billet premiums/discounts remained unchanged. Market feedback supplied for this review indicated that regional consumption remained weak, Chinese exports of aluminium billet and stranded aluminium wire were having a substantial market impact, and many customers were placing greater emphasis on spot MJP when quoting. Differences between the benchmarks used in assessed processing fees and actual offers are therefore important to interpreting September's prices.