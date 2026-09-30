logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

First Rise Then Fall, Breaking Below the Year's Low: The Real Logic Behind Magnesium Plants' "Stop-Start" Operations [SMM Analysis]

Published: Sep 30, 2026 17:28 (GMT+8)
[SMM Magnesium Market Analysis: Prices Rose Before Falling Below the Year's Low, the Real Logic Behind Magnesium Plants' "On-and-Off" Operations] The first and second halves of the month presented contrasting patterns, one hot and one cold, one joyful and one sorrowful, with market sentiment rapidly shifting from euphoria to a freezing point in just thirty days. At the start of the month, coal prices shot up, igniting the market, as cost support combined with speculative capital inflows drove magnesium prices sharply higher, briefly suggesting that a new upward cycle had begun. However, the heavy drag from fundamentals soon emerged, and the rally, lacking support from real demand, proved unsustainable. Magnesium prices then drifted lower, ultimately falling below the year's low, with 9990 primary magnesium ingot prices dipping to 156,500 yuan/mt. The monthly trend rose before falling, creating a stark contrast.

Entering September, the magnesium market experienced a near roller-coaster ride.

The first and second halves of the month were polar opposites in tone—one hot, one cold; one jubilant, one grim—with market sentiment swinging from euphoria to a deep freeze in just thirty days. Early in the month, a sharp surge in coal prices ignited the market, as cost support combined with speculative capital inflows drove magnesium prices rapidly higher, briefly suggesting a new upward cycle had begun. However, the heavy drag from fundamentals soon emerged, and the rally, lacking support from real demand, proved unsustainable. Magnesium prices then drifted lower all the way, ultimately breaking below the year's low, with 9990 primary magnesium ingot prices falling to 15,650 yuan/mt. The monthly trend was initially strong but later weak, with a stark reversal.

Cutting through the fog of the timeline, the logic behind magnesium plants' stop-start behavior this month was far more complex than the surface narrative of "cost increases → production cuts → cost pullbacks → production resumptions."

Tracing the entire transmission chain: coal prices had already begun an upward cycle in August, but downstream transmission was insufficient, and semi coke price increases lagged severely, causing real-time costs for primary magnesium smelters to surge abruptly. Multiple magnesium plants issued concentrated maintenance and production cut announcements. Yet the loss-making situation quietly reversed, as the coal price surge subsequently ignited overall market sentiment, with semi coke, coal tar, and even magnesium ingot prices rising in turn. Price increases on the auxiliary material side largely offset the pressure from surging raw material costs.

As magnesium prices rose, smelters' real-time costs pulled back rapidly, briefly entering a profit comfort zone. The collective maintenance plans at magnesium plants had a relatively limited impact on overall primary magnesium production and did not effectively reverse the previously supply-strong, demand-weak pattern. But the good times did not last. The supply-demand imbalance, compounded by a weakening cost side later on, sent magnesium prices sharply lower, quickly eroding smelter profits once again. Approaching end-September, the triple pressures of cost, inventory, and capital converged once more, placing magnesium plants at another crossroads of decision.

 

Turning to production data, national primary magnesium output in September was approximately 95,300 mt, down 0.96% MoM, extending the pullback trend. Notably, the maintenance wave triggered by the late-August coal price surge had a relatively limited actual impact on production, as cost losses were short-lived and maintenance windows at magnesium plants were generally brief, failing to create sustained supply contraction. Yet history is repeating itself: approaching end-September, the same predicament once again confronts magnesium plants. According to an SMM survey, multiple primary magnesium smelters in the market have already reported clear production halt plans. If this round of production cuts materializes, the deep supply-demand pattern shift that the market had previously anticipated may officially begin.

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
September's Magnesium Market: From Surge to Slump, Producers Navigate Cost and Demand Challenges [SMM Analysis]
1 hour ago
September's Magnesium Market: From Surge to Slump, Producers Navigate Cost and Demand Challenges [SMM Analysis]
Read More
September's Magnesium Market: From Surge to Slump, Producers Navigate Cost and Demand Challenges [SMM Analysis]
September's Magnesium Market: From Surge to Slump, Producers Navigate Cost and Demand Challenges [SMM Analysis]
Entering September, the magnesium market embarked on a near roller-coaster ride. The first half and second half of the month presented a stark contrast — hot versus cold, optimism versus pessimism — as market sentiment underwent a rapid switch from euphoria to freezing point within just thirty days. At the start of the month, the surging coal prices ignited the market;
1 hour ago
Magnesium Prices Consolidate Near Bottom: Producers Sell at Low Prices to Promote Shipments, Downstream Purchases Cautiously on Rigid Demand [SMM Magnesium Weekly Review]
4 hours ago
Magnesium Prices Consolidate Near Bottom: Producers Sell at Low Prices to Promote Shipments, Downstream Purchases Cautiously on Rigid Demand [SMM Magnesium Weekly Review]
Read More
Magnesium Prices Consolidate Near Bottom: Producers Sell at Low Prices to Promote Shipments, Downstream Purchases Cautiously on Rigid Demand [SMM Magnesium Weekly Review]
Magnesium Prices Consolidate Near Bottom: Producers Sell at Low Prices to Promote Shipments, Downstream Purchases Cautiously on Rigid Demand [SMM Magnesium Weekly Review]
[SMM Magnesium Weekly Review: Magnesium Prices Consolidate to Seek Bottom; Producers Sell at Low Prices to Promote Shipments, Downstream Purchases Cautiously on Rigid Demand] This week, the magnesium market maintained a weak supply-demand pattern. Supply side, magnesium ingot smelters showed active willingness to sell, with some offering low-price promotions to ease inventory pressure, though overall sentiment to hold prices firm persisted. Magnesium alloy enterprises faced high inventory levels, with several planning to initiate large-scale production cuts next month. Demand side, foreign trade deliveries largely concluded, while domestic trade maintained only rigid restocking. Downstream acceptance of current prices remained low, with a clear rush to buy amid continuous price rise and hold back amid price downturn mentality. Weakness in end-user automotive demand further dragged down magnesium alloy consumption. Overall, the market showed a strong supply and weak demand pattern, consolidating to seek bottom.
4 hours ago
Resource Exploration and Capacity Expansion Advance in Tandem, Yet European Mine Projects Face Hurdles in Implementation [SMM Survey]
5 hours ago
Resource Exploration and Capacity Expansion Advance in Tandem, Yet European Mine Projects Face Hurdles in Implementation [SMM Survey]
Read More
Resource Exploration and Capacity Expansion Advance in Tandem, Yet European Mine Projects Face Hurdles in Implementation [SMM Survey]
Resource Exploration and Capacity Expansion Advance in Tandem, Yet European Mine Projects Face Hurdles in Implementation [SMM Survey]
[SMM Magnesium Survey: Resource Exploration and Secondary Capacity Advance in Tandem, European Mine Projects Face Implementation Hurdles] Canada's Magnora Resources released drilling assay results from its Quebec magnesite project, with the mineralized intervals averaging 42.7% MgO grade. The project targets future raw material supply for primary magnesium smelting in North America. A magnesium alloy recycling enterprise in Michigan, US, completed a technological transformation and upgrade of its production line, expanding its secondary magnesium ingot capacity and alleviating the domestic raw material supply gap.
5 hours ago
Related News
news
September's Magnesium Market: From Surge to Slump, Producers Navigate Cost and Demand Challenges [SMM Analysis]
Sep 30, 2026 18:41 (GMT+8)
news
Magnesium Prices Consolidate Near Bottom: Producers Sell at Low Prices to Promote Shipments, Downstream Purchases Cautiously on Rigid Demand [SMM Magnesium Weekly Review]
Sep 30, 2026 15:56 (GMT+8)
news
Resource Exploration and Capacity Expansion Advance in Tandem, Yet European Mine Projects Face Hurdles in Implementation [SMM Survey]
Sep 30, 2026 14:30 (GMT+8)
news
Magnesium ingot demand remains weak, with transaction center edging down [SMM Magnesium Ingot Spot Express]
Sep 29, 2026 17:58 (GMT+8)