【SMM analysis】Weekly Update on China's Li-ion Battery Recycling Project Construction (Sep 14–18, 2026)

SMM Sep 30 News:

【Central China's Hunan (Changde): 20,000 tpa Waste LFP Cathode Sheet Project】According to a pre-approval disclosure by the local ecological environment branch, a new project for processing 20,000 tons of waste lithium battery cathode material annually is under review. With a total investment of RMB 50 million, the project in Changde, Hunan, will build a resource utilization production line handling 20,000 tons per year of un-electrolyte-filled waste LFP cathode sheets.

【East China's Fujian (Putian): 40,000 tpa Battery Recycling Project】According to an environmental portal, a first-round EIA disclosure has been published for a waste lithium battery recycling, processing, and resource circulation project. Located in Huangshi Town, Licheng District, Putian, Fujian, the project will build 6 cascade utilization and recycling processing lines, with main equipment including multi-functional shredders, riveting machines, heating-reshaping machines, casing centrifuges, and air separators. Upon completion, it will add 40,000 tons of annual waste lithium battery recycling capacity.

【North China's Hebei (Dongguang): 60,000 tpa Iron Phosphate Black Mass Regeneration Project】According to an EIA approval disclosure by the municipal administrative approval bureau, a renovation project for regenerating 60,000 tpa of iron phosphate black mass has been published. With a total investment of RMB 31.8 million, the project within an existing plant in the Dongguang Economic Development Zone fine chemical park will dismantle the existing alkali purification line in the black mass purification workshop and purchase impurity-removal reactors, filter presses, and storage tanks. Upon completion, the plant will add 60,000 tpa of iron phosphate black mass processing capacity, producing 58,252 tpa of ferrophosphorus powder (for reuse in iron phosphate production) and 6,911 tpa of sodium chloride by-product.

【North China's Hebei (Hejian): 12,000 tpa Battery Utilization Project】According to an EIA approval disclosure by the municipal administrative approval bureau, a power lithium battery comprehensive utilization project has been approved. With a total investment of RMB 66.5 million, the project in the city's northern industrial park will build one dismantling workshop and one recycling workshop, equipped with 1 automated dismantling line, 2 battery crushing and recycling lines, and supporting safety and environmental protection facilities. Upon completion, it will comprehensively utilize 12,000 tons per year of waste power lithium batteries from NEVs (including electrode sheets).

【East China's Anhui (Taihe): 50,000 tpa Battery Resource Utilization Project】According to a disclosure by the municipal ecological environment bureau, a waste new-energy battery resource comprehensive utilization project's impact report has been accepted for review. With a total investment of RMB 430 million, the project in a green new-energy base in the Taihe Economic Development Zone will purchase four automated battery crushing lines, acid leaching units, and evaporation-crystallization-drying units, building 40 kt/a waste LFP battery and 10 kt/a waste ternary battery processing installations, along with battery warehouses, pack dismantling, discharging, dry-process, and hydrometallurgical workshops.

【Southwest China's Guizhou (Guiyang): 25,000 tpa Battery Recycling Project】According to a local legal news outlet, the draft EIA for a green circular and high-value utilization industrial base project for waste lithium batteries has been released for comment. With a total investment of RMB 120 million, the project in the Guiyang Comprehensive Bonded Zone, Guizhou, will build 2 waste battery recycling and dismantling lines and 1 electrode sheet crushing line. Upon completion, it is expected to process 25,000 tons of waste lithium batteries and electrode sheets annually.