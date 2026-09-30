【SMM analysis】Weekly Update on China's Li-ion Battery Recycling Project Construction (Sep 7–11, 2026)

SMM Sep 30 News:

【Central China's Henan (Yanjin): 10,000 tpa LFP Cathode Material Restoration Project】According to a second-round EIA public disclosure, a new-energy lithium battery cathode material restoration and high-value utilization project has been released. With a total investment of RMB 30 million, the project is located in Yanjin County, Henan Province, and will build one production line with supporting facilities capable of processing 10,000 tpa of waste LFP cathode sheet material. Upon completion, it will recycle and process 10,000 tons of waste LFP cathode sheets annually.

【East China's Shandong (Linyi): 20,000 tpa Battery Utilization & Vehicle Dismantling Project】According to a disclosure by the local ecological environment bureau, a lithium battery comprehensive utilization and vehicle dismantling project has been accepted for review. With a total investment of RMB 120 million, the project in Luozhuang District, Linyi, Shandong, will build 2 vehicle dismantling lines, 3 waste battery dismantling and cascade utilization lines, 2 cell crushing-drying-sorting lines, 2 cathode sheet crushing-sorting lines, and 1 anode sheet crushing-sorting line. Upon completion, it will annually dismantle 50,000 end-of-life vehicles (including 10,000 NEVs), dismantle and cascade-utilize 20,000 tons of waste battery packs, crush and sort 20,000 tons of cells, and process 6,000 tons of cathode sheets and 4,000 tons of anode sheets per year.

【East China's Anhui (Chizhou): 35,000 tpa Battery Resource Recycling Project】According to a first-round EIA public disclosure by the municipal ecological environment bureau, a waste lithium battery resource recycling project has entered public review. With a total investment of RMB 403.02 million, the project is located in Dongzhi Economic Development Zone, Anhui, and will purchase battery pack dismantling lines, waste cell crushers, pyrolysis furnaces, leaching tanks, and extraction boxes to build multiple production lines. Upon completion, it will comprehensively utilize 35,000 tons of waste lithium batteries per year, producing battery-grade nickel sulfate, cobalt sulfate, manganese sulfate crystals, industrial-grade lithium carbonate, and LFP black mass, with copper and aluminum granules as by-products.

【North China's Hebei (Weixian): 50,000 tpa Battery Utilization Project】According to a first-round EIA disclosure published by the county government, a waste lithium battery and retired PV panel comprehensive utilization project is under review. Located in the county's high-tech industrial development zone, the project will install 79 major pieces of equipment including four-axis shredders, pyrolysis units, crushers, grinders, gravity separators, magnetic separators, and electrostatic separators, building in three phases battery crushing-sorting lines, electrode sheet crushing lines, and retired PV panel dismantling-sorting lines. Upon full operation, it will annually process 50,000 tons of waste lithium batteries and 20,000 tons of retired PV panels.

【East China's Anhui (Chuzhou): RMB 200 Million Battery Recycling Project】According to a pre-approval disclosure by the municipal ecological environment bureau, a power lithium battery circular recycling project's ecological impact report has been published. With a total investment of RMB 200 million, the project on Longpan Avenue, Chuzhou, Anhui, will purchase power battery dismantling lines, ESS and power battery testing lines, and physical crushing lines. Upon completion, it will recycle and process 12,500 tons of waste battery packs and 6,000 tons of waste electrode sheets annually.

【Southwest China's Guizhou (Shiqian): 20,000 tpa Battery Regeneration Project】According to a local news portal, a first-round EIA public disclosure has been released for a project to recycle and process 20,000 tons of waste batteries annually with resource regeneration. Located in the Shiqian Industrial Park of Dalong Development Zone, Tongren, Guizhou, the project will build one treatment line for both NCM and LFP batteries. Upon completion, it will recycle and process 20,000 tons of waste batteries per year.