SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment for September 30

[SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment] The Pr-Nd oxide market saw low activity in quotes and inquiries, with a strong holiday atmosphere prevailing and limited actual transactions; gadolinium oxide prices remained flat in the afternoon, with sellers keeping their quotes unchanged and trading continuing to be sluggish; the Pr-Nd oxide market saw low activity in quotes and inquiries, with a strong holiday atmosphere prevailing and limited actual transactions; gadolinium oxide prices remained flat in the afternoon, with sellers keeping their quotes unchanged and trading continuing to be sluggish.