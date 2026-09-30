SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment for September 30

Rare earth prices stable with an uptrend, Pr-Nd leads the gains, pre-holiday transactions recover [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review]

[SMM Rare Earth Daily Review: Rare earth prices steady with gains; Pr-Nd leads pre-holiday transaction recovery] In the short term, the market is closed during the National Day holiday, and the post-holiday price direction will still depend on the actual implementation of downstream magnetic material enterprise orders. The increase in pre-holiday transaction activity, tightening of low-priced supply, and tender purchases by major factories have provided phased support for Pr-Nd prices. If post-holiday restocking and orders continue, the price center is expected to remain firm; if downstream players do not sufficiently accept the raised quotes, the metal segment's efforts to hold prices firm may still face repeated challenges. For medium-heavy rare earths, terbium, dysprosium, gadolinium, holmium, and erbium each lack independent drivers, and after the holiday they are likely to remain mainly stable, with the overall market most likely maintaining a sideways consolidation trend.