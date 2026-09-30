Supply-demand surplus pattern intensifies, inventory buildup pace accelerates [SMM Alumina Weekly Review]

SMM, September 30:

According to SMM data, as of Wednesday this week, the SMM alumina index stood at 2,669.17 yuan/mt, down 2.42 yuan/mt from last Thursday. By region, Shandong was at 2,630-2,710 yuan/mt, down 5 yuan from last Thursday; Henan was at 2,670-2,740 yuan/mt, down 5 yuan from last Thursday; Shanxi was at 2,670-2,720 yuan/mt, down 5 yuan from last Thursday; Guangxi was at 2,580-2,630 yuan/mt, flat from last Thursday; Guizhou was at 2,710-2,760 yuan/mt, down 15 yuan from last Thursday.

Markets outside China: As of September 30, 2026, the FOB Western Australia alumina price was $355/mt, with an ocean freight rate of $35.95/mt and the USD/CNY selling rate around 6.72. This translates to a delivered price at major Chinese ports of approximately 3,050.18 yuan/mt, which is 381.01 yuan/mt above the alumina index price. Two overseas spot alumina transactions were reported this week, with details as follows:

(1) On September 30, 2026, 30,000 mt of alumina was traded outside China at $369/mt FOB Western Australia for November shipment.

(2) On September 28, 2026, 30,000 mt of alumina was traded outside China at $363/mt FOB Western Australia for late October shipment.

According to SMM data, as of Wednesday this week, China's total built metallurgical-grade alumina capacity was 119.62 million mt/year, with operating capacity at 92.44 million mt/year. The national weekly operating rate for metallurgical-grade alumina rose 0.39 percentage points WoW to 77.28%. By region, Shandong's weekly alumina operating rate fell 3.76 percentage points WoW to 85.44%; Shanxi's weekly alumina operating rate rose 1.76 percentage points WoW to 74.24%; Henan's weekly alumina operating rate fell 5.00 percentage points WoW to 54.83%; Guangxi's weekly alumina operating rate rose 2.65 percentage points WoW to 82.10%; Guizhou's weekly alumina operating rate rose 3.17 percentage points WoW to 84.50%.

In the spot market, one transaction was concluded this week. Xinjiang procured 10,000 mt of spot alumina at a delivered price of 2,960 yuan/mt.

On the inventory side, China's total alumina inventory increased by 106,000 mt this week to 7.479 million mt, with the pace of inventory buildup accelerating somewhat. By segment: aluminum smelter raw material inventories rose 66,600 mt to 3.5592 million mt; alumina refinery finished product inventories rose 32,200 mt to 1.3157 million mt; port inventories edged down 5,000 mt to 961,000 mt; in-transit and station-stacked inventories rose 11,000 mt to 1.402 million mt; warrant inventories inched up to 240,900 mt. In terms of supply, China's weekly alumina production was 1.773 million mt this week, up 9,000 mt WoW, with the growth mainly from the continued release of new capacity in Guangxi, coupled with the full recovery of enterprises in Shanxi previously affected by red mud pond issues, while operating rates in Shandong and Henan pulled back somewhat, keeping overall supply high. In September, China's metallurgical-grade alumina production rose 0.7% MoM. Demand side was relatively stable, further aggravating the supply-demand surplus. Futures prices consolidated on a weak note at low levels with shrinking volume ahead of the holiday, futures and spot trends diverged somewhat, market trading activity declined, and both bulls and bears turned cautious and watchful. Downstream aluminum smelters mainly purchased as needed, with slight raw material restocking before the holiday, and no concentrated stockpiling was seen. Looking ahead, SMM expects metallurgical-grade alumina operating capacity in October to be about 93.44 million mt, with existing capacity maintained at 119.62 million mt/year, and the weekly operating rate is expected to continue rising to around 78%. No maintenance or production cut plans have been learned from enterprises so far, and supply pressure is expected to keep increasing. On the inventory side, downstream winter stockpiling is expected to gradually start, and total alumina inventory nationwide is expected to continue the inventory buildup trend after the holiday. On the price side, with the supply-demand surplus unchanged and upward drivers weak, spot prices are expected to mainly fluctuate steadily within a narrow range on a weak note.

[All data other than public information are processed by SMM based on public information, market communication, and SMM's internal database models, and are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making advice.]