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[China Iron Ore Brief] Iron ore prices in the Liaodong region are likely to consolidate

Published: Sep 30, 2026 17:08 (GMT+8)
Domestic ore market prices in Liaodong showed no significant fluctuations today. Sellers and buyers operated cautiously, with market shipments mostly under long-term contracts, and the supply side remained relatively tight overall. Steel mills maintained relatively stable production, demand resilience stayed strong, and holders faced high costs, leaving them with little willingness to sell at low prices.

Today, domestic ore market prices in Liaodong showed no significant fluctuations. Sellers and buyers operated cautiously, with market shipments mostly consisting of long-term contract orders. The supply side remained relatively tight overall. Steel mill production was relatively stable, and demand resilience remained strong. Additionally, producers holding inventory faced high costs and had a weak willingness to sell at low prices, which supported ore prices. However, some beneficiation plants encountered considerable difficulty in selling, and a few were forced by inventory pressure to sell at low prices, exerting strong bearish pressure on ore prices. Overall, local iron ore prices are expected to consolidate in the short term. [SMM Steel]

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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