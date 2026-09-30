[China Iron Ore Brief] Iron ore prices in the Liaodong region are likely to consolidate

Today, domestic ore market prices in Liaodong showed no significant fluctuations. Sellers and buyers operated cautiously, with market shipments mostly consisting of long-term contract orders. The supply side remained relatively tight overall. Steel mill production was relatively stable, and demand resilience remained strong. Additionally, producers holding inventory faced high costs and had a weak willingness to sell at low prices, which supported ore prices. However, some beneficiation plants encountered considerable difficulty in selling, and a few were forced by inventory pressure to sell at low prices, exerting strong bearish pressure on ore prices. Overall, local iron ore prices are expected to consolidate in the short term. [SMM Steel]