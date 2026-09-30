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China's Prebaked Anode Production Cost Drops 3.53% WoW, Raw Material Trends Diverge

Published: Sep 30, 2026 16:59 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[SMM Aluminum Flash] This week, raw material trends for China's prebaked anode diverged, and the industry's overall production cost edged down. According to SMM data monitoring, as of September 30, China's prebaked anode production cost was recorded at 6,177.90 yuan/mt, down 3.53% WoW.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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