Downstream users made minor stockpiling during the week, and premiums in Guangdong were basically flat from last week [SMM Guangdong Spot Weekly Review]

This week, spot premiums in the Guangdong region were basically flat from last week. As of Wednesday this week, mainstream #0 zinc in the Guangdong region was quoted at a discount of 55-25 yuan/mt against the market. In the last trading week before the holiday, downstream enterprises in the Guangdong region gradually wrapped up pre-holiday stockpiling, and spot premiums lacked upward momentum. Although quotes for mainstream brands remained firm during the week, transactions at high prices were generally ordinary, traders had difficulty selling, and spot premiums were basically stable. Attention is on the pace of downstream restocking after the holiday, and premiums are expected to remain in discount territory and consolidate.