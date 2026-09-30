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[EU Launches Consultation on Functioning of New Steel Import Quota Regime]

Published: Sep 30, 2026 16:49 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

The European Commission has launched a targeted consultation to assess the functioning and immediate market impact of the European Union's new steel import quota regime following the first quarter of its implementation.

The consultation opened on September 28 and covers Regulation (EU) 2026/1384, which introduced a tariff-rate quota system aimed at protecting the EU steel market from the trade-related effects of global overcapacity. The Commission is seeking feedback from steel producers, downstream users, business associations, third-country governments, exporters and other affected stakeholders. The consultation will remain open until October 11, 2026 at 23:59 CEST.

Under the new regime, the EU caps duty-free steel imports at 18.3 million tonnes per year. Country-specific quotas are allocated to trading partners that accounted for at least 5% of EU imports of a particular steel product during the 2022-2024 reference period, while other volumes can enter through applicable residual quotas. Imports exceeding the relevant quota are subject to a 50% out-of-quota duty.

The consultation is particularly relevant for steel exporters including India because third-country governments and exporters are explicitly invited to provide evidence on how the new system is operating. Stakeholders can also submit separate responses for different steel product categories covered by the regulation.

The exercise is intended to establish an ongoing monitoring mechanism and assess the immediate effects of the quota system on affected industries. It does not itself change existing quota volumes, country allocations or tariff rates. Any potential changes would depend on subsequent action by the European Commission following its assessment of stakeholder submissions.

The consultation is separate from the Commission's first product-scope review under the same steel regulation, which closes on September 30 and is examining whether additional steel products should be brought within the trade measure.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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The European Commission has launched a targeted consultation to assess - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)