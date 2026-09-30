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Double Festival Arrives, Die-Casting Zinc Alloy Industry Operating Rate Pulls Back [SMM Die-Casting Zinc Alloy Weekly Review]

Published: Sep 30, 2026 16:47 (GMT+8)
[Double Festival Hits, Die-Casting Zinc Alloy Industry Operating Rates Pull Back] From recent end-user performance, affected by high prices, alloy plants have generally reported that downstream hardware factories' stockpiling intensity is weaker than in previous years. By segment, .....

This week, the operating rate of die-casting zinc alloy recorded 38.7%, down 6.87 percentage points WoW. Inventory-wise, some alloy plants still made pre-holiday purchases during the week, raw material inventories edged up, while finished product inventories saw relatively small changes. The notable decline in die-casting zinc alloy operating rates this week was mainly due to some plants having 1-3 days off for the Mid-Autumn Festival, dragging down the overall weekly operating level. From the recent performance of end-users, affected by high prices, alloy plants generally reported that downstream hardware factories' stockpiling intensity fell short of previous years. By sector, traditional real estate hardware orders were ordinary, daily-use small hardware such as luggage zippers and sliders currently saw weak order demand, while orders in the electronics sector remained relatively stable. Looking ahead to next week, most die-casting zinc alloy plants still expect to take holidays during the National Day holiday, and the operating rate of die-casting zinc alloy is expected to edge down to around 37.21%, fluctuating near that level.

                                                                                                                                                

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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