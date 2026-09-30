Rate Hike Expectations Fluctuate Amid Easing Tariff Trades; Copper Prices Retreat from Highs [SMM Macro Weekly Review]

On the macro front, copper prices retreated from highs this week. Early in the week, the US rejected Iran's peace agreement, and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz became uncertain again, with rising oil prices fueling inflation concerns. At 12:00 Beijing time on September 29, some market participants viewed it as an observation period for US copper cathode tariff decisions, with the market referencing the typical review cycle under Section 232 and estimating that a related decision could emerge around September 28. However, that timing was not a legally binding explicit deadline, and as of press time, there was no new information on the relevant policy, with tariff trading showing no signs of heating up. Subsequently, New York Fed President Williams stated that another rate hike remained possible within the year but that there was no need to act hastily, and cooling rate-hike expectations helped copper prices stabilize. During the week, LME copper traded in the range of $14,342-14,585/mt, while the most-traded SHFE copper contract traded in the range of 108,970-109,960 yuan/mt. As of 11:00 Beijing time on September 30, LME copper closed at $14,457/mt, and the most-traded SHFE copper contract closed at 109,620 yuan/mt.

On the fundamentals front, both COMEX and LME inventories edged up this week. The COMEX inventory buildup remained the result of copper resources continuing to flow into the US earlier, and the related inventories were unlikely to flow back to non-US markets in the short term; however, since late August, the LME/COMEX price spread has continued to narrow. As of press time, the COMEX 2610 contract was at a discount of $27.69/mt to LME 3M, and the 2611 contract premium was only $62.21/mt, both not enough to cover transportation, financing, warehousing, and delivery conversion costs, leaving the arbitrage window for new physical shipments to the US essentially closed. In China, as of September 30, SMM copper inventories in major domestic regions increased by 900 mt WoW to 73,700 mt. Although still at low levels, the buildup during the pre-holiday stockpiling window reflected that imported and domestic cargo arrivals had begun to replenish the circulating market. Meanwhile, the import loss narrowed to 650 yuan/mt, with the import window still closed. As pre-holiday stockpiling for the two festivals largely concluded, high copper prices and the deep backwardation structure further suppressed downstream purchases, and domestic supply-demand tightness eased somewhat from earlier.

Looking ahead to next week, the US PCE inflation data and employment report released during China's National Day holiday will recalibrate market judgment on the US Fed's rate path for the year and set the direction for copper prices after the holiday. If inflation and employment continue to show strength, rate-hike expectations will heat up again, and a stronger US dollar and Treasury yields will weigh on LME copper. With no clear progress on US copper cathode tariffs after the key observation period, the base case is that the LME/COMEX spread will remain at levels insufficient to cover cross-market arbitrage costs, and the additional appeal of the US for global copper resources will decline further. If a clear signal of tariffs is released later, a rapid widening of COMEX forward premiums will again attract copper to the US, intensifying supply tightness in non-US regions. During China's long holiday, downstream shutdowns will increase, while smelter production and import arrivals will continue, putting social inventory under upward pressure after the holiday. Combined with persistently high copper prices continuing to suppress rigid demand, fundamentals will weaken further. Although domestic inventory remains low, it can only limit the decline and is unlikely to reverse the downward trend driven by macro pressure and post-holiday inventory buildup. Overall, copper price center is expected to decline next week, with LME copper expected to trade at $14,200-14,650/mt and SHFE copper at yuan 108,800-110,800/mt.

