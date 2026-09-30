Ocean freight rates support imported ore prices; mainstream long-term contract offer prices rise in October, with the market tug-of-war continuing [SMM Bauxite Weekly Review]

SMM, September 30:

Domestic bauxite:

Bauxite prices edge up in some regions; domestic ore market remains stable overall

Domestic ore supply remains tight, and bauxite prices in Shanxi edged up slightly. No notable price fluctuations were heard for domestic ore in other regions, with prices holding steady overall. The market is expected to trade around current price levels in the near term. As of today, bauxite with an Al/Si ratio of 5 and 60% alumina content in Shanxi was transacted at around 540-560 yuan/mt, Ex-warehouse at crushing plants, VAT-exclusive, up 10 yuan/mt from the previous period. In Henan, bauxite with an Al/Si ratio of 5 and 60% alumina content was transacted at around 500-540 yuan/mt, Ex-warehouse at crushing plants, VAT-exclusive. In Guiyang, bauxite with an Al/Si ratio of 6 and 60% alumina content was priced at 490-540 yuan/mt, Ex-works, VAT-inclusive. In Guangxi, bauxite with an Al/Si ratio of 6 and 53% alumina content was transacted at 320-335 yuan/mt, Ex-warehouse at crushing plants, VAT-exclusive. Overall, domestic ore prices have upward momentum, but alumina profitability is mediocre, and prices are expected to see a tug-of-war. Attention should be paid to the recovery of mine supply in main producing areas and changes in downstream procurement.

Imported bauxite:

Ocean freight rates lend support; long-term contract offers rise; tug-of-war persists

According to data from September 25, weekly port departures of bauxite from main ports in Guinea totaled 2.4436 million mt, down 1.8874 million mt from the previous week, a sharp drop in shipments. According to an SMM survey, in mid-September, as the Middle East situation intensified again and demand for shipping capacity from other cargoes increased, ocean freight rates from Guinea to China rose to around $40-42/wmt, keeping shipping costs for mines at high levels. In Australia, as of September 25, weekly port departures of bauxite from main ports totaled 886,100 mt, down 393,600 mt from the previous week, a slight decline in shipments. Attention should be paid to the shipment pace of Australian mines and changes in port departures. As of September 25, China's bauxite port arrivals totaled 3.9761 million mt, down 1.057 million mt from the previous week. Continued attention should be paid to the impact of high oil prices and ocean freight rate fluctuations on the pace of forward port arrivals and landed costs.

In terms of prices, the first long-term contract offers for October-loading Guinean bauxite rose sharply along with freight adjustments, currently at around $78/mt. Downstream alumina refineries showed very low acceptance of this price, and the market tug-of-war is expected to persist. Meanwhile, alumina refineries held about 93 days of bauxite inventories, which are relatively ample. Although inventories have begun to trend downward, high inventory levels still exert some top-side pressure on ore prices. For Guinean bauxite, although ocean freight rates from Guinea to China maintained an upward trend and mine costs continued to consolidate at highs, Guinea's shipments remained at a relatively high level from early to mid-September, before showing a downward trend in the final two weeks. Continued attention is needed on shipment volumes going forward. Amid the domestic holiday and the period of negotiating October long-term contract prices, imported ore prices remained in intense bargaining, with transactions staying weak. As of this Thursday, FOB prices for Guinean bauxite were quoted at $35-45/mt, with the average price flat WoW; CIF prices for Guinean bauxite were quoted at $70.5-73.5/mt, with the average price up $0.5/mt WoW; the SMM imported bauxite index price stood at $72.61/mt, up $0.2/mt from last Thursday. Going forward, bauxite prices will still depend on mine cost conditions across various miners, shipping capacity, and the impact of the Guinean government's bauxite export quota policy on overall shipment volumes. SMM will continue to closely monitor bauxite market trends and transaction conditions.

Overall, bauxite prices are expected to see intense bargaining between buyers and sellers in the short term. On one hand, domestic alumina refineries hold relatively ample raw material inventories, and their profitability is mediocre, limiting their tolerance for sharp increases in raw material prices. On the other hand, uncertainty over Guinea's quota policy, rising ocean freight rates, and insufficient shipping capacity provide some support to bauxite costs. Going forward, close attention should be paid to the implementation of Guinea's quota policy, shipping capacity, and ocean freight rate trends.