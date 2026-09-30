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【SMM Nickel Flash】El Niño Lowers River Flows in Morowali, Raising Nickel Ore Logistics Risks

Published: Sep 30, 2026 16:25 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

Prolonged dry weather linked to El Niño has reduced rainfall and river flows in Morowali, Central Sulawesi, affecting water availability for local nickel operations. IMIP is seeking alternative water sources to mitigate the impact of the dry conditions on smelter operations.

For nickel ore logistics, continued low rainfall and river flows could affect inland transport conditions and the timing of ore movements. However, no major disruption to nickel ore barging has been confirmed so far.

The current impact of El Niño is mainly on water availability and smelter operations, while disruption to nickel ore logistics remains a potential risk.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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