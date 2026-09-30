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Double Holiday Impact Leads to Decline in Galvanizing Operations [SMM Galvanizing Weekly Review]

Published: Sep 30, 2026 16:08 (GMT+8)
[Double holiday impact drives galvanising operating rates down]: This week, operating rates of galvanising producers fell to 36.52%, down 16.87 percentage points WoW. On the raw material side, as the holiday approaches, enterprises continued to restock and pick up goods, leading to an increase in raw material inventory.

SMM, September 30: This week, operating rates of galvanising producers fell to 36.52%, down 16.87 percentage points WoW. Raw material side, affected by the approaching holiday, enterprises continued to restock and pick up goods, increasing raw material inventory. Consumption side, mainly affected by the concentrated Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays, effective production time for enterprises decreased significantly. Demand side, recent orders showed divergence, with steel tower orders relatively better, some enterprises having strong order support and relatively fewer holiday days, maintaining certain production resilience; while other traditional galvanising orders remained weak, new orders insufficient, some enterprises having longer holiday breaks, overall production schedules significantly affected. Next week, with the National Day holiday continuing, some enterprises will remain on holiday, and the industry operating rate is expected to edge down to 36.15%.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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Double Holiday Impact Leads to Decline in Galvanizing Operations [SMM Galvanizing Weekly Review] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)