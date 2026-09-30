Double Holiday Impact Leads to Decline in Galvanizing Operations [SMM Galvanizing Weekly Review]

SMM, September 30: This week, operating rates of galvanising producers fell to 36.52%, down 16.87 percentage points WoW. Raw material side, affected by the approaching holiday, enterprises continued to restock and pick up goods, increasing raw material inventory. Consumption side, mainly affected by the concentrated Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays, effective production time for enterprises decreased significantly. Demand side, recent orders showed divergence, with steel tower orders relatively better, some enterprises having strong order support and relatively fewer holiday days, maintaining certain production resilience; while other traditional galvanising orders remained weak, new orders insufficient, some enterprises having longer holiday breaks, overall production schedules significantly affected. Next week, with the National Day holiday continuing, some enterprises will remain on holiday, and the industry operating rate is expected to edge down to 36.15%.