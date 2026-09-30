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Reduced secondary lead shipments before the holiday, divergent premiums, smelter profits largely stable [SMM secondary refined lead weekly review]

Published: Sep 30, 2026 16:05 (GMT+8)

SMM News, September 30:

With the holiday approaching, the number of sellers quoting and making shipments decreased markedly this week. Spot orders were concluded at discounts of 100-0 yuan/mt against the SMM #1 lead average price, while a small amount of cargo traded at a premium of 30-50 yuan/mt against the SMM #1 lead average price. Downstream enterprises’ purchasing sentiment slowed down, and transactions turned weaker. Scrap battery prices held steady during the week, and smelters’ profit-and-loss levels changed relatively little MoM. As of September 30, the comprehensive profit and loss of SMM large-scale secondary lead enterprises was 91 yuan/mt, and that of small- and medium-scale enterprises was -86 yuan/mt (excluding income from by-products such as antimony and tin). Expectations of inventory buildup after the holiday weighed on lead prices, leaving limited upward momentum; coupled with expectations that secondary lead smelters would restock scrap batteries after the holiday, raw material prices remained firm, and secondary lead profit ranges were expected to stay stable.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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