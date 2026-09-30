Amazon Invests $1.59B in Taiwan AI Server PCB Maker GCE, Secures Strategic Stake Amid Expansion

Taiwan AI server PCB maker Gold Circuit Electronics announced on September 29 that Amazon will join a private placement as a strategic investor, subscribing 1,856,308 new shares at NT$856 per share, or about NT$1.59 billion, with the shares locked up for three years. The subscription price equals 80 percent of the NT$1,070 reference price. GCE already supplies main boards for AWS Trainium AI servers, and Trainium 3 is expected to enter mass production in the third quarter of 2026, with AWS-related shipments ramping from that quarter. The same day, the board approved NT$7.9 billion for a new plant, comprising about NT$3.8 billion for land and NT$4.1 billion for buildings and equipment, to be deployed from the fourth quarter of 2026 and funded by unsecured convertible bonds. GCE is expanding in Taiwan, Suzhou, Changshu and Thailand, has raised its 2026 capital expenditure to NT$19 billion, and says high-end AI board capacity still cannot fully meet customer demand; the cloud provider's equity stake should help secure new plant capacity ahead of demand.