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Stockpiling before the holiday winds down and new orders pull back noticeably; industry operating rates decline along with holiday production schedules [SMM Enamelled Wire Market Weekly Review]

Published: Sep 30, 2026 15:48 (GMT+8)
Enamelled wire industry machine operating rate fell WoW this week (9.11-9.17) ....

This week was the last trading day before the holiday. Enamelled wire enterprises organized production and stockpiling according to holiday production schedules, and the industry's machine operating rate pulled back to 69.73% as expected. Last week, downstream concentrated stockpiling basically came to an end, and new orders were relatively scarce this week, with weekly order intake down 27.90% WoW. On the inventory side, considering production cuts and holiday shutdowns during the holiday period, multiple enamelled wire enterprises moderately increased finished product reserves, with days of finished product inventories rising to 11.02 days. Looking ahead to next week, affected by holiday disruptions, normal industry production will be difficult to carry out, and the operating rate is expected to pull back to 54.53%.

 

 

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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