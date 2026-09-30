Gold Price Analysis: Fed Rate Hike Fears Weigh on Gold – Central Banks Continue to Buy

September 30, 2026

The price of gold fell significantly in September, although it remains up for the year. This was triggered by rising U.S. bond yields and expectations of another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Weaker economic data from the U.S. recently slowed the decline.

The mechanism: Real interest rates trump nominal prices

Gold does not generate any current income. Those who hold it forgo interest—and it is precisely these opportunity costs that rise when government bond yields increase. The decisive factor here is not the nominal interest rate, but the real interest rate—that is, the yield minus expected inflation. With a U.S. inflation rate of 3.40 percent in August 2026 and a benchmark interest rate of 4.00 percent—which the Fed raised in September from 3.75 percent—the real interest rate advantage of a bond is once again clearly in positive territory.

The long end of the yield curve has an even stronger impact. According to Trading Economics, the yield on 30-year U.S. Treasuries climbed at times to 5.62 percent, its highest level since June 2002. For investors who hold gold as interest-free insurance, this changes the equation: The higher the real yield on safe-haven securities, the more expensive it becomes to hold the precious metal. The price decline—even at historically high levels—is therefore not a contradiction but the direct consequence of this shift.

What the New York Fed Said—and How the Futures Market Is Reacting

Restrictive comments from the central bank were the deciding factor behind the recent spike in yields. John Williams, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, stated on Tuesday that another interest rate hike “later this year” might be appropriate. He cited the conflict in the Middle East and the expansion of artificial intelligence as drivers of higher inflation—two factors that impact energy and electricity prices as well as investment demand.

This brings the Federal Open Market Committee’s October meeting into focus. For investors, it is the path—rather than any single decision—that matters: As long as the market prices in further hikes, pressure on non-interest-bearing assets will persist. Conversely, even a correction in these expectations could support the price of gold without any change in supply or physical demand.

Weak U.S. Data Slows Downward Pressure

This exact pattern was observed most recently. After U.S. consumer confidence fell to 81.9 points, the price of gold surged to a session high of $4,171 per ounce, according to Kitco. The decline in job openings to 7.08 million in the JOLTS statistics also helped the metal gain ground, according to Kitco—weaker labor market data raises doubts about how far the Fed can actually continue on its interest rate path.

Added to this is a positive factor from the commodities side: Oil prices fell significantly after energy flows from the Middle East improved and the U.S. once again released substantial emergency reserves. Lower energy prices dampen inflation expectations—and thus indirectly ease pressure on the central bank.

Monthly performance: down 5.9 percent, up 8.1 percent for the year

On September 30, gold initially fell to around $4,169 per troy ounce, down from $4,182.11 the previous day. Over the month, the decline totaled just under 6.00 percent; however, on a twelve-month basis, it remains up by around 8.00 percent. The metal is thus noticeably far from its all-time high of $5,608.35 per ounce set in January 2026. (The data is based on over-the-counter and CFD instruments, not on official benchmark prices.)

On the demand side, the picture differs from that on the futures market: China’s gold reserves rose to 2,346.43 metric tons by June 2026, up from 2,313.46 metric tons, while Russia reduced its holdings to 2,282.98 metric tons. Germany’s holdings remain unchanged at 3,350.25 metric tons, and the U.S.’s at 8,133.46 metric tons. Central bank purchases have a slower impact than interest rate expectations, but they are more consistent.

What third-party forecasts indicate for the coming quarters

Based on their own macro models and analyst estimates, observers expect a gold price of $4,289.51 per ounce by the end of the current quarter and $4,705.79 per ounce over the next twelve months. Such model values are not a guarantee, but rather a projection based on existing assumptions—primarily regarding inflation and the interest rate path. For investors, therefore, it is not so much the number itself that is of interest as the question of what interest rate assumption underlies it: if expectations of further Fed action shift, the basis for these estimates will also shift.

Source：https://goldinvest.de/en/gold-price-analysis-fed-rate-hike-fears-weigh-on-gold-central-banks-continue-to-buy