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Scrap Prices Remain Stable, Holiday Market Trading Thins [SMM Recycled Rare Earth Weekly Review]

Published: Sep 30, 2026 15:26 (GMT+8)
[SMM Recycled Rare Earth Weekly Review: Scrap Prices Stable, Market Activity Slows Ahead of Holiday] Overall, Pr-Nd scrap prices remained stable this week, with a slight upward adjustment near the weekend. Recycling enterprises turned cautious about chasing higher prices after wrapping up pre-holiday stockpiling, while suppliers showed low willingness to sell. Market activity gradually cooled as the holiday approached. In the short term, the market is expected to remain quiet during the holiday with little improvement in trading, and Pr-Nd scrap prices are likely to maintain a stable pattern.

September 30 news:

This week, Pr-Nd recycled from NdFeB scrap closed at 755-760 yuan/kg; dysprosium recycled from NdFeB scrap closed at 1,230-1,250 yuan/kg; terbium recycled from NdFeB scrap closed at 5,600-5,800 yuan/kg; gadolinium recycled from NdFeB scrap closed at 80-100 yuan/kg; holmium recycled from NdFeB scrap closed at 200-220 yuan/kg.

This week, scrap market prices remained generally stable, with slight upward adjustments near the weekend. At the start of the week, affected by relatively small fluctuations in Pr-Nd oxide prices, recycling enterprises made no notable adjustments to their external purchase quotations, and Pr-Nd scrap prices held steady. Scrap suppliers showed low willingness to sell and mostly adopted a wait-and-see stance. Mid-week, the market continued its stable pattern, with no significant adjustments in recycling enterprises' purchase quotations or scrap prices, and trading activity was moderate. Near the weekend, as Pr-Nd inquiries recovered and transactions improved marginally, recycling enterprises raised their purchase quotations accordingly, driving scrap prices higher. However, with pre-holiday stockpiling largely completed and limited willingness to chase higher prices, the actual increase was relatively limited. Meanwhile, the market gradually entered a pre-holiday lull, with overall trading thinning out. Overall, this week Pr-Nd scrap prices remained stable with slight upward adjustments near the weekend. After wrapping up pre-holiday stockpiling, recycling enterprises were cautious about chasing higher prices, suppliers showed low willingness to sell, and market trading gradually cooled as the holiday approached. In the short term, with the market closed during the holiday and trading unlikely to improve, Pr-Nd scrap prices are expected to maintain a stable pattern.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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