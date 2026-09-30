Last Trading Day Before Holiday, Market Transactions Sluggish [SMM Secondary Copper Daily Review]

SMM September 30
At 11:30 today, the futures closing price was 110,370 yuan/mt, up 180 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. The average spot premium was 975 yuan/mt, down 75 yuan/mt MoM from the previous trading day. Today, secondary copper raw material prices rose 200 yuan/mt MoM. The secondary copper raw material sales sentiment index fell to 2.5, and the purchasing sentiment index fell to 1.97. The price difference between copper cathode and copper scrap was 3,931 yuan/mt, down 125 yuan/mt MoM. The price difference between copper cathode rod and secondary copper rod was 1,933 yuan/mt. On the last trading day before the National Day holiday, both secondary copper rod enterprises and secondary copper raw material traders were largely on holiday, with very little market trading.