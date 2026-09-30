Rockfire Resources announced that GeoRes Mining Consultants had commenced a maiden JORC Inferred germanium resource estimate at its 100%-owned Molaoi zinc deposit in Greece. The work will also remodel the principal zinc lodes and produce an updated Inferred zinc resource, with results expected within four weeks. Drilling to upgrade the existing resource from Inferred to Indicated is continuing, with hole HMO-022 currently in progress.

Molaoi currently hosts a JORC Inferred Mineral Resource of 15.0 million tonnes grading 7.26% zinc, 1.75% lead and 39.50 g/t silver, using a 4% lower-grade cut-off. This equates to approximately 1.09 million tonnes of zinc, 260,000 tonnes of lead and 19.1 million ounces of silver. Portable-XRF readings from HMO-022 also identified a roughly 1-cm-wide chalcopyrite vein with a single reading of 12% Cu; Rockfire explicitly cautioned that the pXRF reading is preliminary and is not a substitute for laboratory assays.